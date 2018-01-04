Hong Kong: Stocks rally moves into eighth day

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks pushed their rally into an eighth day Thursday morning following another record on Wall Street with energy firms boosted by surging oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.43 per cent, or 130.76 points, to 30,691.71 at the open.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.06 per cent, or 1.89 points, to 3,371.00 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dipped 0.09 per cent, or 1.81 points, to 1,932.19.

AFP