Hong Kong: Stocks resume rally after open

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Wednesday following the previous day's North Korea-linked losses, with investors resuming a rally in the city that had seen it climb for five successive days.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.83 per cent, or 229.11 points, to 27,994.12.
But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.10 per cent, or 3.41 points, to 3,361.82 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged down 0.05 per cent, or 1.04 points, to 1,931.02.
AFP
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal