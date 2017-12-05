Hong Kong: Stocks retreat at the open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares started on Tuesday with deep losses as technology firms tracked a sell-off in their US counterparts that saw the Nasdaq tumble more than one percent.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.82 per cent, or 239.70 points, to 28,898.58.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gave up 0.24 per cent, or 7.93 points, to 3,301.69, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.24 per cent, or 4.48 points, to 1,898.43.

AFP