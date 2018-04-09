You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks rise at open

Mon, Apr 09, 2018 - 10:04 AM

Hong Kong stocks opened higher Monday after Donald Trump said he saw an end to escalating trade tensions with China, while a below-forecast US jobs report last week tempered worries about a sharp rise in interest rates.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.87 per cent, or 259.38 points, to 30,104.32.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.18 per cent, or 5.67 points, to 3,125.44, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.34 per cent, or 6.20 points, to 1,825.50.

