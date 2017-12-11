Hong Kong: Stocks rise most in 3 weeks as Tencent rebounds

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose the most in nearly three weeks on Monday, as index heavyweight Tencent rebounded for the third consecutive session.

At close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 325.44 points or 1.14 per cent at 28,965.29. Tencent rose 2.9 per cent. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1.26 per cent to 11,431.62.

China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.98 per cent at 3,322.2402 points while its blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 1.65 per cent.

