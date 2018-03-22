You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks sink on fresh trade war worry

Thu, Mar 22, 2018 - 4:27 PM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks sank Thursday on fresh global trade war fears after the US said Donald Trump would impose new sanctions on China over what it called intellectual property violations.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.09 percent, or 343.47 points, to end at 31,071.05.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.53 percent, or 17.47 points, to 3,263.48 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.48 percent, or 9.01 points, to 1,849.60.

