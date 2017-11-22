Hong Kong: Stocks start day with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged up again in the first few minutes of trade, in line with Asia-wide gains following a positive lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.38 per cent, or 110.32 points, to 29,370.63.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.30 per cent, or 10.04 points, to 3,382.36 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.16 per cent, or 3.20 points, to 1,968.73.

AFP