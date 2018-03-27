You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks start day with strong gains

Tue, Mar 27, 2018 - 9:58 AM

PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rallied at the open Tuesday on hopes a US-China trade war can be averted after news emerged that the two sides were in talks.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.43 per cent, or 436.98 points, to 30,985.75.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.99 per cent, or 31.08 points, to 3,164.80, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, advanced 0.98 per cent, or 17.53 points, to 1,807.88.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

