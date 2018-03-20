Hong Kong: Stocks start Tuesday with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks sank in the opening minutes of trade on Tuesday following heavy selling on Wall Street as technology firms are hit by worries about regulation in light of the Facebook data breach scandal.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.63 per cent, or 199.11 points, to 31,314.65.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.67 per cent, or 22.03 points, to 3,257.22 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.74 per cent, or 13.78 points, to 1,854.27.

AFP