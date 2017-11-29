Hong Kong: Stocks start with small gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged up in the first few minutes of trade on Wednesday, tracking a strong lead from Wall Street as US lawmakers moved closer to pushing through market-friendly tax cuts.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.45 per cent, or 133.09 points, to 29,813.94.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.06 per cent, or 1.91 points, to 3,335.57, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was marginally higher, adding 0.52 points to 1,918.84.

