Hong Kong: Stocks suffer fresh losses at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell in the first few minutes on Wednesday as investors continue to fret over the North Korea crisis while they also tracked a sell-off on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index gave up 0.40 per cent, or 109.67 points, to 27,631.68.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.35 per cent, or 11.89 points, to 3,372.43 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dipped 0.26 per cent, or 5.14 points, to 1,967.00.

AFP