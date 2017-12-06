You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks suffer more heavy losses

Wed, Dec 06, 2017 - 4:38 PM

Hong Kong stocks tumbled again on Wednesday as energy and technology firms suffered hefty losses following a retreat in European and US markets.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks tumbled again on Wednesday as energy and technology firms suffered hefty losses following a retreat in European and US markets.

The Hang Seng Index sank 2.14 per cent, or 618.00 points to close at 28,224.80. The market has lost more than six per cent since hitting a 10-year high just a fortnight ago.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.29 per cent, or 9.72 points, to 3,293.96. But the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, climbed 0.68 per cent, or 12.67 points, to end at 1,879.65.

