Hong Kong: Stocks surge after Wall St lead

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong surged on Tuesday, in line with a rally across Asian markets and following a positive US lead, while internet giant Tencent ploughed higher to make it one of the world's five biggest firms by market capitalisation.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.91 per cent, or 557.76 points, to close at 29,818.07, a fresh 10-year high.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.53 per cent, or 18.10 points, to 3,410.50 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, advanced 0.79 per cent, or 15.52 points, to 1,987.45.

