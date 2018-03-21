Hong Kong: Stocks surge at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rallied more than one percent soon after the open of trade Wednesday, boosted by a surge in energy firms, while investors look ahead to the conclusion of a Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.10 per cent, or 347.62 points, to 31,897.55.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.28 per cent, or 9.09 points, to 3,299.73, and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, climbed 0.16 per cent, or 3.07 points, to 1,875.40.

AFP