Hong Kong: Stocks tick up at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged up slightly in the first few minutes of trade Tuesday but investors remain on edge after North Korea's nuclear test at the weekend ramped up geopolitical tensions.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.17 per cent, or 48.21 points, to 27,788.47.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched down 0.07 per cent, or 2.38 points, to 3,377.20 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.05 per cent, or 1.06 points, to 1,967.06.

AFP