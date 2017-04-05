You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks tick up before Trump-Xi meeting

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 - 16:56

hangseng.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks eked out marginal gains on Wednesday, drawing inspiration from a mainland rally, but gains were limited as investors were cautious before a highly-anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this week.

The benchmark Hang Seng index added 0.6 per cent, to 24,400.80 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.5 per cent, to 10,365.32 points.

Much of the market's attention was on the landmark Trump-Xi summit on Thursday and Friday.

It will be their first face-to-face meeting since Mr Trump took office on Jan 20, with trade and security issues set to figure prominently.

Most sectors gained ground at the close, with services and tech stocks leading the gains.

Coal miners advanced after coal prices hit the highest in four months in the mainland market.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Elaine Kim
2 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
3 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
4 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
5 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening