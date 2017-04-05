Hong Kong: Stocks tick up before Trump-Xi meeting

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks eked out marginal gains on Wednesday, drawing inspiration from a mainland rally, but gains were limited as investors were cautious before a highly-anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this week.

The benchmark Hang Seng index added 0.6 per cent, to 24,400.80 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.5 per cent, to 10,365.32 points.

Much of the market's attention was on the landmark Trump-Xi summit on Thursday and Friday.

It will be their first face-to-face meeting since Mr Trump took office on Jan 20, with trade and security issues set to figure prominently.

Most sectors gained ground at the close, with services and tech stocks leading the gains.

Coal miners advanced after coal prices hit the highest in four months in the mainland market.

