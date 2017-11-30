Hong Kong: Stocks tumble in early trade

[HONG KONG] A sell-off in technology stocks dragged the Hong Kong market down in the first few minutes of trade on Thursday following sharp losses in big-name US firms including Apple and Facebook.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.19 per cent, or 351.30 points, to 29,272.53.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.28 per cent, or 9.22 points, to 3,328.64 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gave up 0.33 per cent, or 6.39 points, to 1,912.67.

