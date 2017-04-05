Hong Kong: Stocks up at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors returned from a public holiday, with focus on a summit this week between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.37 per cent, or 89.83 points, to 24,351.31.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.41 per cent, or 13.15 points, to 3,235.66 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.47 per cent, or 9.34 points, to 1,995.81.

AFP