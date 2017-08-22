Hong Kong: Stocks up at the open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started on Monday with gains but traders remain on edge over geopolitical tensions while they are also looking ahead to a key central bankers' conference in the US this week.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.20 per cent, or 53.06 points, to 27,100.63.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.18 per cent, or 5.86 points, to 3,274.58 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged up 0.08 per cent, or 1.53 points, to 1,903.78.

