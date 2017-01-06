Hong Kong up, Shanghai down at close

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed up Friday while Shanghai was down, dragged lower by a sell-off in small companies and ending a three-day rising streak.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.16 per cent, or 35.16 points, to 22491.85.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.35 per cent, or 11.09 points, to 3,154.32 on turnover of 207.3 billion yuan (S$43.324 billion). It added 1.63 per cent on last week.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.87 per cent, or 17.45 points, to 1,988.13 on turnover of 247.4 billion yuan. It ended the week 0.97 per cent higher.

AFP