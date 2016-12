[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose Friday but Shanghai was flat on the last trading day of the year.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.68 per cent, or 149 points, to 21,939.91 soon after opening.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.04 per cent, or 1.25 points, to 3,097.35, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.07 per cent, or 1.29 points, to 1,967.53.

AFP