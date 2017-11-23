You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rises above 30,000 to decade-high

Wed, Nov 22, 2017 - 3:30 PM

file6xnwn4p3hs5khe15etx.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SHANGHAI] Hong Kong's benchmark equity gauge rose above the 30,000 level for the first time in a decade as Tencent Holdings Ltd extended its rally and Chinese financial shares climbed.

The Hang Seng Index rose as high as 30,199.69 before easing back to 29,991.49 as at 2.59pm local time, still up 0.6 per cent for the day. Tencent has surged 22 per cent this month alone, taking its market value above US$500 billion, while Ping An Insurance Group Co has jumped 23 per cent amid optimism over its digital expansion.

Hong Kong stock investors have had a rocky ride in the past 10 years, buffeted by the global financial crisis, the bursting of two different Chinese stock bubbles as well concerns over European debt. Hopes of a sustained rally in 2015 were dashed by turmoil in mainland financial markets. This year, however, has seen sustained inflows from across the border as well as dizzying rises in technology shares.

Gains in Hong Kong have helped fuel the wider regional rally in Asia, with the MSCI Asia Pacific Index headed for another record close on Wednesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

There's little sign of worry that the gains in Hong Kong will reverse any time soon. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sees the gauge climbing to 32,000 by the end of next year, according to a note dated today, while Bocom International Holding Co's chief strategist Hao Hong says a rally in Chinese banks, insurers and technology shares will continue amid improving asset quality and earnings growth.

"New economy companies like Tencent as well as mainland banks and insurers are major contributors to this round of the rally, and the Hang Seng Index crossing above 30,000 points means that funds remain bullish on China and Chinese firms," said Linus Yip, Hong Kong-based strategist with First Shanghai Securities.

"Allocations in such firms seem rational and will continue to push the index higher, despite some small hiccups on the way up."

The Hang Seng Index still looks cheap relative to European or US benchmark gauges. The Hong Kong measure trades at 14 times reported profits, compared with more than 20 times for the Stoxx Europe 600 Index and the S&P 500 Index. The Hong Kong gauge is increasingly reliant on Tencent, however, with the Chinese technology company accounting for almost a third of this year's gains.

There are signs of caution emerging. While the Hang Seng Index is up 6.2 per cent in November, 21 of its members are down for the month, compared with 27 that are higher.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20171122_VIE50_3187679.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
SME

Family business Onn Wah Precision Engineering takes top E50 spot on first try

alfchern-sbwaste29-8330.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Impact of GST hike on prices will depend on size, timing

cs-generic13June-03.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Real Estate

Investors drawn again to real estate rebound

Most Read

1 Lightning strikes MRT train; train captain receiving medical attention
2 How sustainable are No Signboard's profits?
3 Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13
4 GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow
5 RE&S opens 60% above IPO price on debut day
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Kismis View (demarcated).jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Real Estate

Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m

Kismis View (demarcated).jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

coe.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Transport

COEs finish mixed in the second round of bidding in Nov 2017

Nov 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

Neo Group in exclusive talks to buy Teochew fish ball noodle business

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening