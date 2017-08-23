You are here

Home > Stocks

Hot stock: ComfortDelGro stock revs up on news of possible tie up with rival Uber

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 09:29
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT

cs-generic-ShentonWay19.jpg
ComfortDelGro stock revved up on news that it plans to car-pool with its competitor and ride-hailing stalwart Uber.
PHOTO: ST FILE

COMFORTDELGRO stock revved up on news that it plans to car-pool with its competitor and ride-hailing stalwart Uber.

The counter was most active on Wednesday's early trade with 16 million shares worth S$38 million done. As at 9.19am, the stock has surged 23 Singapore cents or 10.6 per cent to S$2.40.

After market close on Tuesday, the land transport giant, which operates Comfort and CityCab taxis here, announced that it was in exclusive discussions regarding a "potential strategic alliance".

It disclosed that it had signed an exclusivity letter with Uber Technologies to explore forming a potential strategic alliance that may include "collaboration in relation to management of fleet vehicles and booking software solutions in Singapore".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It may also include making its taxis available on Uber's app.

"Overall, despite a lack of details, we think this development is positive for ComfortDelGro and could work in favour of its share price," said DBS Group Research.

"This move could also signal to the market that the company's management is acting on market changes, and are looking for ways to counter the challenges," the research house added.

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

2017-08-22T143002Z_343589093_RC15C5C71BC0_RTRMADP_3_USA-STOCKS.JPG
Aug 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fund managers keep dancing even as September jinx looms

BT_20170823_YCALIPAY23A_3049298.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Consumer

Alipay targeting Singapore consumers

BT_20170823_SETAXI23_3049513.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro in talks with Uber to help manage taxi fleet

Most Read

1 Park West condo owners eye S$750m in third try at collective sale
2 If you're thinking of starting a business venture - think again
3 Normanton Park enbloc sale launched: reserve price of S$800m or S$898 psf ppr
4 Start life right, stay healthy and live smart
5 DBS to invest S$20m over 5 years to groom digital workforce
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

2017-08-22T143002Z_343589093_RC15C5C71BC0_RTRMADP_3_USA-STOCKS.JPG
Aug 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fund managers keep dancing even as September jinx looms

cs-generic-ShentonWay03.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand inks pact with Alibaba, Lazada to connect shoppers offline and online

BT_20170823_YCALIPAY23A_3049298.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Consumer

Alipay targeting Singapore consumers

Nam Cheong 16113412 .jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

Nam Cheong will not make coupon, principal payments on two notes in line with debt standstill

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening