You are here

Home > Stocks

Hot stock: Noble plunges 16% after decision not to pay US$379m bond due Tuesday

Mon, Mar 19, 2018 - 2:15 PM
chiaym@sph.com.sg@ChiaYanMinBT

NOBLE Group shares plunged on Monday following its decision not to pay the principal and interest on a US$379 million bond due Tuesday - putting the company on course for its first note default.

The commodity trader made this announcement on Friday evening and also said that it will not be paying the coupon due on its 2020 notes that it had already missed.

As at 2pm, the stock was down 16 per cent to 11.5 Singapore cents with almost 23 million shares changing hands.

This follows a roller-coaster week for Noble's shares - which spiked to as high as 17.4 Singapore cents last Monday before falling to as low as 12.9 cents in intra-day trading on Friday.

The beleaguered commodity trader has been embroiled in controversy since 2015 when Iceberg Research started publishing critiques of its accounting.

The company has signed a restructuring support agreement (RSA) with creditors holding 46 per cent of its senior debt.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180319_LKCBRE16TURN_3354853.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

CBRE plans 'living lab' for new tech at Paya Lebar showcase

BP_Jurong_190318_7.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Energy & Commodities

New power options for Jurong consumers

BT_20180319_NRNEUFLOR_3345655.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neuflor fights carpet rivals with on-demand 'smart tiles'

Most Read

1 GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal
2 Noble says it won't make payment on 2018 bonds
3 En-bloc fever may be cooling
4 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp
5 Bitcoin's 'death cross' looms as strategist eyes US$2,800
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

pacific mansion.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal

Mar 19, 2018
Technology

Alibaba invests another US$2b in Lazada; Lucy Peng to become Lazada CEO

Mar 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Parliament: 25.3b yuan of financing deals, better connectivity under Chongqing project

Mar 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Shanghai Turbo releases footage of violent altercation at China factory during 'siege period'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening