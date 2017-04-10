You are here
JDE says it will not revise offer price for Super Group
Monday, April 10, 2017 - 21:17
JACOBS Douwe Egberts (JDE) said on Monday that it will not revise its offer price of S$1.30 cash per share for Super Group.
The announcement to the Singapore Exchange was made on behalf of JDE by its financial adviser JP Morgan (SEA).
