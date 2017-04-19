You are here

London stocks dip at open

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 16:15

PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] London's stock market fell slightly at the start of trading Wednesday, extending the previous session's sharp fall triggered by a rallying pound after Britain called a snap general election.

The British capital's benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 per cent to 7,138.26 points in initial deals Wednesday, having closed down a hefty 2.5 per cent Tuesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index opened with a gain of 0.1 per cent to 12,014.03 points and the CAC 40 in Paris eased around 0.1 per cent to 4,987.29.

The eurozone's main indices had also fallen heavily Tuesday as trading resumed after the Easter break, as investors look ahead to France's tight presidential election on Sunday.

AFP

sentifi.com

