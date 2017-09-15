You are here
Malaysia: Shares close higher on Friday
Fri, Sep 15, 2017 - 5:22 PM
MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 4.960 points to 1,786.330.
Volume was 2.146 billion lots worth RM2.693 billion.
Losers outnumbered gainers 509 to 369.
