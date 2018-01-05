Malaysia: shares close higher on Friday

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
MALAYSIAN stocks closed higher on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 14.52 points to 1,817.97.
Volume was 5.83 billion shares worth RM3.94 billion.
Gainers outnumbered losers by 696 to 405.
