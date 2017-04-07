You are here

Home > Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Friday

Friday, April 7, 2017 - 17:25

25170347 - 14_08_2012 - forex15.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

MALAYSIAN shares ended higher on Friday with the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index gaining 2.160 points to close at 1,741.720.

Some 5.22 billion lots, valued at RM3.39 billion were traded. Losers outnumbered gainers 535 to 425.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
2 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
3 Elaine Kim
4 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
5 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening