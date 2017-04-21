You are here

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Friday

Friday, April 21, 2017 - 17:26

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

MALAYSIAN shares ended higher on Friday with the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index gaining 14.440 points to close at 1,756.050.

Some 3.12 billion lots, valued at RM2.65 billion were traded. Gainers outnumbered losers 588 to 320.

