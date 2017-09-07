Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 10.500 points to 1,782.980.
Volume was 2.627 billion lots worth RM2.413 billion.
Gainers outnumbered losers 533 to 317.
