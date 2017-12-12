Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 10.10 points to 1,729.57.
Volume was 2.153 billion lots worth RM2.332 billion.
Gainers outnumbered losers 500 to 372.
