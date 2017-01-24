You are here
Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday
Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 17:25
MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tueaday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 9.380 points to 1680.690.
Volume was 1.560 billion lots worth RM2.025 billion.
Gainers outnumbered losers 416 to 353.
