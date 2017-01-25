You are here
Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 17:20
MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 3.240 points to 1683.930.
Volume was 1.303 billion lots worth RM1.810 billion.
Gainers outnumbered losers 409 to 327.
Sign up for BT Newsletters
Please wait
Stocks
Breaking News
Most Read
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
|
Breakfast Brief
every morning
|
Daily Debrief
every evening
Please wait