Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 17:20

PHOTO: REUTERS

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 3.240 points to 1683.930.

Volume was 1.303 billion lots worth RM1.810 billion.

Gainers outnumbered losers 409 to 327.

