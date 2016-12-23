You are here
Malaysia: Shares close lower on Friday
Friday, December 23, 2016 - 17:39
MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 6.050 points to 1617.150.
Volume was 972.616 million lots worth RM1.104 billion.
Losers outnumbered gainers 443 to 249.
