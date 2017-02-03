You are here

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Thursday

Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 18:28

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 1.940 points to 1673.480.

Volume was 1.823 billion lots worth RM2.309 billion.

Gainers outnumbered losers 537 to 315.

