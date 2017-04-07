You are here

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Thursday

Thursday, April 6, 2017 - 17:30

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

MALAYSIAN shares ended lower on Thursday with the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index slipping 5.110 points to close at 1,739.560.

Some 3.86 billion lots, valued at RM3 billion were traded. Losers outnumbered gainers 526 to 452.

