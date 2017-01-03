You are here
Malaysia: Shares close lower on Tuesday
Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 17:19
Malaysia share prices closed lower on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 6.2 points to 1,635.530.
Volume was 1.67 billion lots worth RM1.07 billion.
Gainers outnumbered losers 446 to 361.
Sign up for BT Newsletters
Please wait
Stocks
Breaking News
Most Read
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
|
Breakfast Brief
every morning
|
Daily Debrief
every evening
Please wait