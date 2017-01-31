You are here
Malaysia: Shares close lower on Tuesday
Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 18:29
MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 14.820 points to 1671.540.
Volume was 1.159 billion lots worth RM1.612 billion.
Losers outnumbered gainers 367 to 354.
