Malaysia: Shares close lower on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 5, 2017 - 17:23
MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 2.520 points to 1,744.670.
Volume was 4.437 billion lots worth RM3.487 billion.
Gainers outnumbered losers 612 to 353.
