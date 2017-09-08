Malaysia: Shares closed lower on Friday

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
MALAYSIAN shares ended lower on Friday with the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index losing 3.08 points or 0.17 per cent to close at 1,779.90.
Some 2.97 billion lots, valued at RM2.27 billion were traded. Gainers outnumbered losers 473 to 384.
