Malaysia: Shares end higher

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 17:32

PHOTO: REUTERS

MALAYSIAN shares ended higher on Tuesday, with the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index gaining 4.15 points to close at 1,672.05.

Some 2.68 billion lots, valued at RM2.11 billion, were traded. Losers numbered 368 while gainers numbered 414.

