Malaysia: Shares end higher

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 2.56 points to 1,775.50.
Volume was 2.13billion lots worth RM1.97 billion.
Gainers outnumbered losers 433 to 414.
