Malaysia: Shares end higher on Friday

Friday, February 3, 2017 - 17:28

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

MALAYSIAN shares ended higher on Friday with the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index gaining 11.53 points to close at 1,685.01.

Some 1.96 billion lots, valued at RM2.04 billion were traded. Gainers numbered 519 while losers numbered 317.

