Malaysia: Shares end lower on Monday
Monday, January 9, 2017 - 17:39
MALAYSIAN shares ended lower on Monday, with the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index dropping 7.59 points to close at 1,667.90.
Some 1.80 billion lots, valued at RM1.45 billion, were traded. Losers numbered 422 while gainers numbered 375.
