Malaysia: Shares end lower on Thursday
Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 17:31
MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 6.39 points to 1,623.20.
Volume was 1.05 billion lots worth RM1.2 billion.
Losers outnumbered gainers 514 to 215.
