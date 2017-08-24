Malaysia: Shares end lower on Wednesday

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
MALAYSIAN shares ended lower on Wednesday with the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index slipping 1.28 points to close at 1,772.94.
Some 2 billion lots, valued at RM1.97 billion were traded. Gainers numbered 415 while losers numbered 454.
