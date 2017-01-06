You are here
Malaysia: Shares open flat on Friday
Friday, January 6, 2017 - 09:24
MALAYSIA share prices open flat on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 0.410 point to 1658.420.
Volume was 76.62 million lots worth RM28.08 million.
Gainers outnumbered losers 112 to 56.
