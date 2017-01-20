You are here

Home > Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open flat on Friday

Friday, January 20, 2017 - 09:21

23793682.11 (37019912) - 21_12_2015 - iseasbursa.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

MALAYSIA share prices opened flat on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up slightly by 0.18 points to 1665.16.

Volume was 76.06 million lots worth RM21.3 million.

Gainers outnumbered losers 69 to 59.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
2 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
3 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
4 Singapore's macro fundamentals are sound, will weather storms: MAS's Ravi Menon
5 Ex-Deutsche Bank forex trader in Singapore admits cheating bank
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening