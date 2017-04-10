You are here

Malaysia: Shares open flat on Monday

Monday, April 10, 2017 - 09:27

malaysia.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

MALAYSIA share prices open flat on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 0.090 point to 1739.730.

Volume was 313.13 million lots worth RM63.7 million.

Gainers outnumbered losers 245 to 77.

Market voices on:

